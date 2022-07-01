Short Interest in E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) Increases By 85.5%

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 334,900 shares, an increase of 85.5% from the May 31st total of 180,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ EJH opened at $0.30 on Friday. E-Home Household Service has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $33.25. The company has a quick ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 8.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.74.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in E-Home Household Service stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 45,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.11% of E-Home Household Service as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated household service company in People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping, and Senior Care Services. It engages in the delivery, installation, and repair and maintenance of home appliances, such as refrigerators, stoves, air conditioners, water heaters, and washing machines; sale of smart home supplementary merchandise; and provision of home-moving, house cleaning, and nanny and maternity matron services, as well as senior care services and smart community services.

