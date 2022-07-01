Short Interest in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Drops By 43.5%

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a decrease of 43.5% from the May 31st total of 82,300 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euro Tech in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Euro Tech alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Euro Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,509 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.24% of Euro Tech worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Euro Tech stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.64. Euro Tech has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $3.81.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th.

About Euro Tech (Get Rating)

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.