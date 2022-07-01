Short Interest in Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) Expands By 407.9%

Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 623,700 shares, an increase of 407.9% from the May 31st total of 122,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Fabege AB (publ) stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.18. Fabege AB has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $17.92.

Get Fabege AB (publ) alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on FBGGF. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Fabege AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fabege AB (publ) from SEK 145 to SEK 125 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Fabege AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.50.

Fabege AB (publ), a property company, focuses primarily on the development, investment, and management of commercial premises in Sweden. Its property portfolio comprises office, retail, industrial/warehouse, residential, hotel, and garage properties. The company also engages in the acquisition and sale of properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fabege AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabege AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.