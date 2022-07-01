Short Interest in Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Grows By 378.0%

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a growth of 378.0% from the May 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of MSMGF stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. Grid Metals has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.12.

About Grid Metals

Grid Metals Corp. engages in exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium and rare metals, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium Property located in Ontario. Its properties also include the Makwa-Mayville Nickel Copper PGM Cobalt Project in Manitoba; and the Bannockburn Nickel Project located in the Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

