Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Expands By 369.6%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a growth of 369.6% from the May 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.19 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $24.98 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.30.
