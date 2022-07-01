Short Interest in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Expands By 327.8%

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, a growth of 327.8% from the May 31st total of 790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,528,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ IXUS opened at $57.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.25. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $55.92 and a 12-month high of $74.97.
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.948 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.
Featured Stories
