Short Interest in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Expands By 327.8%

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, a growth of 327.8% from the May 31st total of 790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,528,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IXUS opened at $57.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.25. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $55.92 and a 12-month high of $74.97.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.948 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3,560.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000.

