Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Drops By 46.3%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 46.3% from the May 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

DMXF opened at $52.15 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a 1-year low of $50.73 and a 1-year high of $72.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.64.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.974 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,573,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $402,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

