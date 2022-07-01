Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Drops By 46.3%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 46.3% from the May 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
DMXF opened at $52.15 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a 1-year low of $50.73 and a 1-year high of $72.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.64.
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.974 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02.
