Short Interest in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Expands By 89.3%

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, a growth of 89.3% from the May 31st total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 75,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 70,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 191,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,523,000 after buying an additional 24,018 shares in the last quarter.

BGRN stock opened at $47.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.73. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.72 and a 12 month high of $56.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st.

