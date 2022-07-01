Short Interest in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Grows By 283.2%

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, a growth of 283.2% from the May 31st total of 11,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of SOHO opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $3.06.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 78.88% and a negative net margin of 13.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sotherly Hotels in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in Sotherly Hotels by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 274,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 17,250 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in Sotherly Hotels by 90.3% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 75,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 35,670 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 23.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

