Short Interest in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Rises By 386.6%

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a growth of 386.6% from the May 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In other The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 5,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $105,716.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,763,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDV. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock opened at $20.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.85. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $19.49 and a twelve month high of $27.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

