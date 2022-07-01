Short Interest in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Drops By 65.0%

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 65.0% from the May 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of CUBA opened at $4.01 on Friday. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $6.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.05.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is an increase from The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.43%.
About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (Get Rating)
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.
