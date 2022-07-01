Short Interest in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Expands By 308.4%

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, an increase of 308.4% from the May 31st total of 817,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,668,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,082,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,963,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,600 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,086,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,818,000 after purchasing an additional 197,490 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,009,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,480,000 after purchasing an additional 24,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,549,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,054,000 after buying an additional 319,187 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

ANGL opened at $27.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.09. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $33.43.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.