Short Interest in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Drops By 44.0%

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 44.0% from the May 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CFO opened at $64.26 on Friday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $61.66 and a 12-month high of $78.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.73.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 24,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 539.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.