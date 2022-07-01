Short Interest in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Drops By 44.0%

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 44.0% from the May 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ CFO opened at $64.26 on Friday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $61.66 and a 12-month high of $78.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.73.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%.

