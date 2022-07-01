Short Interest in Water Technologies International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTII) Declines By 69.2%

Water Technologies International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a decrease of 69.2% from the May 31st total of 79,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,243,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

WTII opened at $0.00 on Friday. Water Technologies International has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.

About Water Technologies International (Get Rating)

Water Technologies International, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and distributing atmospheric water generators and related products (AWG) in the United States. Its AWGs produce drinking water from humidity in the atmosphere, as well as provide air conditioning during the use. The company also provides packaged wastewater plants for the wastewater treatment.

