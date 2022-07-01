Short Interest in Water Technologies International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTII) Declines By 69.2%

Water Technologies International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a decrease of 69.2% from the May 31st total of 79,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,243,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
WTII opened at $0.00 on Friday. Water Technologies International has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.
About Water Technologies International (Get Rating)
