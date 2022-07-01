Short Interest in Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Increases By 118.1%

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a growth of 118.1% from the May 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of WEG stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. WEG has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $7.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.96.
About WEG
