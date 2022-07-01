Short Interest in WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Grows By 139.1%

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 139.1% from the May 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:WHGLY opened at $15.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.64. WH Group has a 52-week low of $10.79 and a 52-week high of $18.24.
About WH Group (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WH Group (WHGLY)
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
Receive News & Ratings for WH Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.