Short Interest in WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Grows By 139.1%

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 139.1% from the May 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WHGLY opened at $15.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.64. WH Group has a 52-week low of $10.79 and a 52-week high of $18.24.

About WH Group

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, Mexico, and Europe. The company operates through Packaged Meats, Pork, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen pork; and hog farming activities.

