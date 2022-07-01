ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Upgraded by William Blair to “Outperform”

William Blair upgraded shares of ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $26.91 on Thursday. ShotSpotter has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $51.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.05 and a 200-day moving average of $27.91. The stock has a market cap of $326.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.89 and a beta of 1.23.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. ShotSpotter had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $21.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ShotSpotter will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 3,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $111,256.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,665 shares in the company, valued at $15,059,683. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 4,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $128,550.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,821,369.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,930 shares of company stock valued at $301,246. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ShotSpotter by 23.3% in the first quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,254,000 after buying an additional 192,776 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP lifted its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 88.9% in the first quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 340,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,425,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,856,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,992,000 after purchasing an additional 43,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter in the fourth quarter worth $896,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics to deter a broad set of crime types.

