Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SIEB stock opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.22 million, a PE ratio of 31.00 and a beta of -0.39. Siebert Financial has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $5.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.01.

Get Siebert Financial alerts:

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 3.84%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siebert Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Siebert Financial Corp. ( NASDAQ:SIEB Get Rating ) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.43% of Siebert Financial worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 61.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Siebert Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.