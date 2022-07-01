Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €69.40 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) has been assigned a €69.40 ($73.83) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.12% from the company’s previous close.

SHL has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($79.79) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($62.77) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($79.79) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($78.72) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €67.00 ($71.28) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

SHL stock opened at €48.49 ($51.59) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.44 billion and a PE ratio of 28.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is €51.94 and its 200-day moving average is €56.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.30, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of €43.49 ($46.27) and a 1 year high of €67.66 ($71.98).

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.