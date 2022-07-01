SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of SIF opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SIFCO Industries has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $11.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.89.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative return on equity of 12.83% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.57 million during the quarter.

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

