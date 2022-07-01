Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 21,511 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,511 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFV. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

BATS:EFV opened at $43.40 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.