Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,185 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David B. Wells acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $41.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 2.15. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.39 and a 1 year high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.28 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

