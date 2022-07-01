Sigma Planning Corp Has $3.68 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,660,000 after buying an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period.

VOOG stock opened at $217.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $230.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.12. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $208.10 and a fifty-two week high of $306.64.

