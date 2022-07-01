Sigma Planning Corp Has $4.05 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,431 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 23,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period.

BATS NOBL opened at $85.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.83. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

