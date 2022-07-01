Sigma Planning Corp Has $4.15 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,325 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 460,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

BATS:GOVT opened at $23.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.00.

