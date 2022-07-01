Sigma Planning Corp Has $4.24 Million Stock Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,863 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.19% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $4,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXC. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,439,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,519,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,833,000 after acquiring an additional 172,518 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,854,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,356,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,010,000.

Shares of IXC opened at $33.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.55. iShares Global Energy ETF has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $42.98.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

