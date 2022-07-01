Sigma Planning Corp Has $5.03 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,052 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $5,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 58.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 210.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 71,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after acquiring an additional 48,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FTEC stock opened at $96.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.89. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $92.78 and a one year high of $138.08.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.