Sigma Planning Corp Has $5.43 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,553 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,613 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $127.74 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $143.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.48.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.