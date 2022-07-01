Sigma Planning Corp Increases Position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.10% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 946.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,007,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,266,000 after purchasing an additional 911,438 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $13,115,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,711,000 after acquiring an additional 12,928 shares during the period. Main Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 56,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,436,000 after acquiring an additional 17,559 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 857.3% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after acquiring an additional 46,254 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

OIH opened at $232.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.64. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a twelve month low of $164.41 and a twelve month high of $317.00.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.