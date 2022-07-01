Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $605,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,492,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 9,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total transaction of $1,226,725.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,139,977.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $658.92.

TMO opened at $543.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $212.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $540.08 and its 200 day moving average is $571.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $497.83 and a 12-month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

