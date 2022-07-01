Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 247.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,037 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Savior LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000.

TLT opened at $114.87 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $108.11 and a 12-month high of $155.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.207 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

