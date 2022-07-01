Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $4,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $100.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.21. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $93.48 and a 12-month high of $110.91.

