Sigma Planning Corp Makes New Investment in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 56,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,085,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,568 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth about $1,115,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 620,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,614,000 after purchasing an additional 16,874 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,238,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $58.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.18 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $904.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.16%.

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.95 per share, with a total value of $98,910.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,975.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hugh M. Brown acquired 824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.66 per share, with a total value of $49,159.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,950,306.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,294 shares of company stock valued at $248,253 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.88.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

