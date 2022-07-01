Sigma Planning Corp Raises Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $39.17 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The stock has a market cap of $148.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.70.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.03.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

