Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,068 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.46% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $5,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UCON. CWM LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000.

Shares of UCON stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.54.

