Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Members Trust Co increased its position in Duke Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 6,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 28,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 20,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DUK. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.09.

Shares of DUK opened at $107.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.56. The stock has a market cap of $82.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $95.48 and a 52 week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at $12,885,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

