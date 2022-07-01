Sigma Planning Corp Sells 12,465 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,797 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 12,465 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 30,644 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBUX opened at $76.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.26. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $87.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.72.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

