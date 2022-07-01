Sigma Planning Corp Sells 14,050 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,050 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 124,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after buying an additional 52,085 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $62.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.09. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $58.16 and a 12-month high of $69.82.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.