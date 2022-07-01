Sigma Planning Corp Sells 2,489 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,489 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.25% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $5,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $745,000. Resolute Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. Resolute Financial LLC now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 259,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 7,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FREL stock opened at $27.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.00. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $34.94.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.