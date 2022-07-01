Sigma Planning Corp Sells 7,372 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,372 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 92,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,963,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 29,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $143.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.98. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $137.50 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.