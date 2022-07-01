Sigma Planning Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,933,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,111,000 after buying an additional 79,417 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,618,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,254,000 after acquiring an additional 210,543 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,734,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,396,000 after acquiring an additional 72,815 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,070,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,453,000 after acquiring an additional 59,978 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,229,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,572,000 after acquiring an additional 12,491 shares during the period.

VUG stock opened at $222.89 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $213.19 and a twelve month high of $328.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.27.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

