Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Sold by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC trimmed its position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,378 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 740,077 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $70,329,000 after acquiring an additional 16,375 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 729,990 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $69,370,000 after acquiring an additional 78,287 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 597,607 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $14,198,000 after acquiring an additional 160,989 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $25,828,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,616,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $83.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $58.86 and a 1 year high of $98.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.02.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $242.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.46 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.44%.

SIMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, B. Riley cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.43.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

