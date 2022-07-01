Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Receives $40.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.83.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCCAF. TD Securities upgraded shares of Sleep Country Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

OTCMKTS SCCAF opened at $18.92 on Tuesday. Sleep Country Canada has a one year low of $18.82 and a one year high of $31.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.02.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

