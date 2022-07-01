SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Barclays

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SGH has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SMART Global from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on SMART Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SMART Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.

NASDAQ SGH opened at $16.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. SMART Global has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $37.25. The company has a market capitalization of $814.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.49.

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. SMART Global had a return on equity of 49.59% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $462.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SMART Global will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Claude Demby sold 27,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $654,844.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,936,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 101.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,271,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,056 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SMART Global by 103.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,723,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,346,000 after buying an additional 1,383,982 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in SMART Global by 323.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,563,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,381,000 after buying an additional 1,194,012 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in SMART Global by 419.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 964,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,963,000 after buying an additional 778,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in SMART Global by 93.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,369,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,375,000 after buying an additional 662,841 shares during the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

