SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SGH has been the topic of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SMART Global from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of SMART Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of SMART Global from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ SGH opened at $16.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $814.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.49. SMART Global has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $37.25.

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 49.59%. The company had revenue of $462.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SMART Global will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Claude Demby sold 27,365 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $654,844.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 101.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,271,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,056 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 103.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,723,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,982 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 323.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,563,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,012 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 419.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 964,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,963,000 after buying an additional 778,419 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,369,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,375,000 after buying an additional 662,841 shares during the period. 52.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

