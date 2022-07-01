Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,442 ($17.69) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SN. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,840 ($22.57) to GBX 1,800 ($22.08) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,680 ($20.61) to GBX 1,650 ($20.24) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($20.86) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,648 ($20.22).

Shares of SN stock opened at GBX 1,147.50 ($14.08) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,245.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,245.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97. Smith & Nephew has a 12 month low of GBX 1,108 ($13.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,601.50 ($19.65). The company has a market capitalization of £10.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.56.

In related news, insider Deepak Nath sold 70,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,274 ($15.63), for a total transaction of £896,615.72 ($1,100,007.02).

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

