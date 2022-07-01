Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 394,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,397 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Snap were worth $14,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Snap by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Snap by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Snap from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Huber Research cut Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Snap from $52.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.69.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 63,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,046.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,379,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,873,842.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $271,061.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 229,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,397,601.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,526,688 shares of company stock valued at $42,888,638 in the last 90 days.

SNAP stock opened at $13.13 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The company has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of -36.47 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.15. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

