Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 82.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered Snap from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Snap from $45.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Snap from $77.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.69.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.15. The company has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.47 and a beta of 1.22.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $80,011.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,138,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,559,594.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 63,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $1,523,046.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,379,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,873,842.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,526,688 shares of company stock worth $42,888,638 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Offit Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 33.0% in the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new position in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at about $939,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 815,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 406.2% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 8,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

