Softcat’s (SCT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Softcat (LON:SCT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SCT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Softcat from GBX 1,910 ($23.43) to GBX 1,700 ($20.86) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.31) target price on shares of Softcat in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,962 ($24.07).

Shares of LON:SCT opened at GBX 1,317 ($16.16) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.63 billion and a PE ratio of 25.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,353.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,535.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.38. Softcat has a 52 week low of GBX 1,246 ($15.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,251.06 ($27.62).

In other Softcat news, insider Lynne Weedall bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,267 ($15.54) per share, with a total value of £16,471 ($20,207.34). Insiders bought a total of 1,319 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,008 in the last three months.

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

