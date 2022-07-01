SOL Capital Management CO Has $681,000 Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Chevron were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Finally, MCIA Inc lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 13,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Societe Generale downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.05.

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $8,685,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,243 shares in the company, valued at $215,909.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $144.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.64. The stock has a market cap of $284.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

